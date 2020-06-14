2612 Douglas Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Rent or BUY this twin home with BEACH ACCESS in Lakewood! - Property coming available! Contact today for more information!

3 bed, 2.5 bath property available in Mandan's Lakewood Addition.

Home has Kichler lighting package, Black Amana Appliances, and a security system in place if Tenant chooses to activate. The garage is finished and heated with a floor drain.

4' Privacy Fence off the back yard, and the home has a receiver and built-in sound.

Property is located in a private housing area, which is maintained by an HOA. There is a shared beach area which is only available to residence of the HOA and their guests.



Enjoy the sand beach in the summer time and ice-fishing in the bay during the winter!

20-25 min appx. drive to the main Missouri River channel from this location!



W&D hook ups in unit.



Contact our office today for a showing!



Pet Deposit: 1 month Pet Deposit Non-Refundable at end per condition.

Pet Rent: $100/month per pet.



