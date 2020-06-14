All apartments in Mandan
2612 Douglas Pl
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2612 Douglas Pl

2612 Douglas Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Douglas Pl SE, Mandan, ND 58554

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
guest parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Rent or BUY this twin home with BEACH ACCESS in Lakewood! - Property coming available! Contact today for more information!
3 bed, 2.5 bath property available in Mandan's Lakewood Addition.
Home has Kichler lighting package, Black Amana Appliances, and a security system in place if Tenant chooses to activate. The garage is finished and heated with a floor drain.
4' Privacy Fence off the back yard, and the home has a receiver and built-in sound.
Property is located in a private housing area, which is maintained by an HOA. There is a shared beach area which is only available to residence of the HOA and their guests.

Enjoy the sand beach in the summer time and ice-fishing in the bay during the winter!
20-25 min appx. drive to the main Missouri River channel from this location!

W&D hook ups in unit.

Contact our office today for a showing!

Pet Deposit: 1 month Pet Deposit Non-Refundable at end per condition.
Pet Rent: $100/month per pet.

(RLNE3973725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

