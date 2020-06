Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Waterfront Townhouse 3B/3B Available Now - This Waterfront twin home is located on Bridgeview Bay!



This home features new carpet throughout, a bright living room and informal dining overlooking the bay. The sliding doors offer easy access to the patio and dock.The galley style kitchen has maple cabinetry and a pantry for extra storage and there is a main floor laundry and half bath. A spacious upper level includes a full guest bathroom and the popular 3 bedrooms on one level - all with walk-in closets. The large master suite overlooks the bay and has a private full bathroom.



Double attached garage. Plus the yard is beautifully landscaped and has a bay-fed sprinkler system. Exterior & Interior Audio & Video Surveillance & the Security System available through Vivint are available. Don't miss this chance to live on the water!



