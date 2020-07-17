All apartments in Dickinson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1573 Praire Ave

1573 Prairie Avenue · (701) 483-1154
Location

1573 Prairie Avenue, Dickinson, ND 58601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1573 Praire Ave · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Absolutely a MUST see!! Located in a quiet area of town this Condo is move in ready!! Rent is $1300 and deposit same as 1 months rent. Resident pays all utilities. Features include: Nice sun room, outdoor patio area, w/d included, beautiful private front porch, 2 car garage, central air/gas forced heat, No Pets, NO smoking. Call us today and schedule a time to tour - Heart River Properties - 701-483-1154. Quality Rentals...Affordable Pricing!!!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1573 Praire Ave have any available units?
1573 Praire Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1573 Praire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1573 Praire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 Praire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1573 Praire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dickinson.
Does 1573 Praire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1573 Praire Ave offers parking.
Does 1573 Praire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1573 Praire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 Praire Ave have a pool?
No, 1573 Praire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1573 Praire Ave have accessible units?
No, 1573 Praire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 Praire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1573 Praire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1573 Praire Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1573 Praire Ave has units with air conditioning.
