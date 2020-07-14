All apartments in Bismarck
Northridge Apartment Homes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Northridge Apartment Homes

3103 East Calgary Avenue · (701) 401-1884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-216 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 01-206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 02-215 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-301 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Now Open! Northridge Apartments is wonderfully situated on the north-east side of Bismarck and features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, patios/decks perfect for entertaining, controlled entry and included garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions on dogs; 75 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Closets for $75 a month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Northridge Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does Northridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Northridge Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Northridge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Northridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Northridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Northridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northridge Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Northridge Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Northridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Northridge Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Northridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northridge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
