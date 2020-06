Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

One month rent free special. call in for more info. Available to move on April 1st. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. The twin home is located in the north side of Bismarck close to Walmart. Pet friendly. Looking for $1550 + utilities for one year lease. Washer and Dryer included . One month rent is required for deposit. Will consider shorter term lease. call 7014259958 to schedule a appointment. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1298156)