3751 Renee Dr

MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!!



Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that



Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that



Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 12 month lease and month to month after that.



Price is $1,690 a month + utilities and deposit for a 6 month lease and month to month after that



Relax and enjoy this cute and cozy two story townhome located in desirable North Bismarck. Three bedrooms on the upper level and two bathrooms. You can relax in the living room or lower-level family room. The laundry room is enormous! Spacious kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, granite kitchen sink, over the range microwave, and large snack bar. Patio doors lead to fenced yard, finished deck and patio area with a shed. No association fee. All appliances including washer and dryer included!



Facts

Lot: 3,245 sqft

Single Family

Built in 1980

Cooling: Central



Features

Deck

Fenced Yard

Finished basement

Flooring: Carpet, Laminate

Lawn

Parking: Garage - Detached, 200 sqft garage



Appliances Included

Dishwasher

Microwave

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Construction

Room count: 6

Stories: 2



Updated throughout!

- No smoking

- Clean and respectable

- No wild parties

- Serious inquiries only please.

Lawn work by tenant, raking, water lawn, the lawn "must be well kept and well maintained." Snow removal by tenant. Good references (prior rental references if available), credit check, criminal check, and application. One month security deposit.

* Privacy fence and landscaping makes this home feel like a separate house!

* Natural gas forced air heat and central air in property.

* 2 Non-conforming downstairs rooms with walk in storage closet.

* Great location close to shopping and Schools!

Elementary School: Northridge

Middle School: Horizon

High School: Century



