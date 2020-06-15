All apartments in Bismarck
Find more places like 3751 Renee Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bismarck, ND
/
3751 Renee Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3751 Renee Dr

3751 Renee Drive · (701) 527-8322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bismarck
See all
North Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503
North Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1390 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!!

Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that

OR

Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that

OR

Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 12 month lease and month to month after that.

OR

Price is $1,690 a month + utilities and deposit for a 6 month lease and month to month after that

Relax and enjoy this cute and cozy two story townhome located in desirable North Bismarck. Three bedrooms on the upper level and two bathrooms. You can relax in the living room or lower-level family room. The laundry room is enormous! Spacious kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, granite kitchen sink, over the range microwave, and large snack bar. Patio doors lead to fenced yard, finished deck and patio area with a shed. No association fee. All appliances including washer and dryer included!

Facts
Lot: 3,245 sqft
Single Family
Built in 1980
Cooling: Central

Features
Deck
Fenced Yard
Finished basement
Flooring: Carpet, Laminate
Lawn
Parking: Garage - Detached, 200 sqft garage

Appliances Included
Dishwasher
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Construction
Room count: 6
Stories: 2

Updated throughout!
- No smoking
- Clean and respectable
- No wild parties
- Serious inquiries only please.
Lawn work by tenant, raking, water lawn, the lawn "must be well kept and well maintained." Snow removal by tenant. Good references (prior rental references if available), credit check, criminal check, and application. One month security deposit.
* Privacy fence and landscaping makes this home feel like a separate house!
* Natural gas forced air heat and central air in property.
* 2 Non-conforming downstairs rooms with walk in storage closet.
* Great location close to shopping and Schools!
Elementary School: Northridge
Middle School: Horizon
High School: Century

(RLNE3221067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Renee Dr have any available units?
3751 Renee Dr has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 Renee Dr have?
Some of 3751 Renee Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Renee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Renee Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Renee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3751 Renee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3751 Renee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Renee Dr does offer parking.
Does 3751 Renee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 Renee Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Renee Dr have a pool?
No, 3751 Renee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Renee Dr have accessible units?
No, 3751 Renee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Renee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Renee Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3751 Renee Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St
Bismarck, ND 58501
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St
Bismarck, ND 58501
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave
Bismarck, ND 58501
Norma
215 North 3rd Street
Bismarck, ND 58501
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4
Bismarck, ND 58504
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58503

Similar Pages

Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms
Bismarck Apartments with BalconyBismarck Apartments with Parking
Bismarck Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mandan, ND

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Bismarck State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity