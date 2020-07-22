Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Woodfin offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.

1 Unit Available
21 Lower Barton Road
21 Lower Barton Rd, Woodfin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1512 sqft
21 Lower Barton Road Available 08/20/20 Updated Home in Woodfin - Lovingly remodeled home in a beautiful country setting.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin

1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2700 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.

1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
399 Stratford Road
399 Stratford Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
399 Stratford Road Available 08/15/20 Fantastic 1930s Cottage - Completely Renovated - This one-level home has been renovated top to bottom and includes great outdoor space - a large deck, grassy lawn, and beautiful landscaping.

1 Unit Available
9 Lynwood Cir
9 Lynwood Circle, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths - Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. Conveniently located approx 10 minutes to Downtown Asheville. This home offers 3 bedrooms 1.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
6 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,266
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1160 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
17 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$980
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
14 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
14 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
11 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1061 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
5 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.

1 Unit Available
9 Nebraska Street
9 Nebraska Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Cozy One-Bedroom in West Asheville - 9 Nebraska Street is a cozy one-bedroom home mere moments from Haywood Road. Enjoy easy access to all the amenities Haywood Road and West Asheville have to offer.

1 Unit Available
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.

1 Unit Available
Historic Montford
17 Bearden Avenue
17 Bearden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
17 Bearden Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Furnished Historic Renovation in Montford - 17 Bearden Avenue is a stunning, fully-furnished, historic renovation in Montford less than a mile to the heart of Downtown Asheville.

1 Unit Available
Five Points
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.

1 Unit Available
56 Dunwood Road
56 Dunwood Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
56 Dunwood Road Available 07/24/20 North Asheville, Private home with wooded lot, Asheville City Schools - This beautiful North Asheville home offers: - 4 bedrooms - 3 full bathrooms - Open living-room with vaulted ceilings and skylights - Laminate

1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
132 Biltmore Avenue
132 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers.

1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
1773 Old Haywood Rd 2
1773 Old Haywood Road, Buncombe County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1217 sqft
1773 Old Haywood Rd - Property Id: 248188 Located in New Community - "Asheville West" Just outside Asheville nestled on a hilltop of 20 acres 2 Story, 1217 sq ft spacious Arts and Crafts Cottage: - Vaulted Ceilings - Wood Beams - Hardwood
Results within 10 miles of Woodfin
14 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Woodfin, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Woodfin offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Woodfin. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Woodfin can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

