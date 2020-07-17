Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

57 Winnipeg Road Available 08/01/20 $1,700 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Unfurnished House in a Great Location - Prime location: 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with oversized 3 car garage and flat yard. Very convenient location, only 5 minutes to Sylva or WCU, also convenient to Cherokee or Franklin. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen, flat yard, and private. Absolutely no smoking! Pets considered on case by case basis. Utilities not included in rent. Yard work is a tenant responsibility. $1,700/month, $1,700 security deposit. For more information call Adrienne at 828-586-1601, ext. 1.



(RLNE4988181)