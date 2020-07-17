All apartments in Jackson County
57 Winnipeg Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

57 Winnipeg Road

57 Winnipeg Lane · (828) 586-1601 ext. 1
Location

57 Winnipeg Lane, Jackson County, NC 28779

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 57 Winnipeg Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1984 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
57 Winnipeg Road Available 08/01/20 $1,700 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Unfurnished House in a Great Location - Prime location: 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with oversized 3 car garage and flat yard. Very convenient location, only 5 minutes to Sylva or WCU, also convenient to Cherokee or Franklin. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen, flat yard, and private. Absolutely no smoking! Pets considered on case by case basis. Utilities not included in rent. Yard work is a tenant responsibility. $1,700/month, $1,700 security deposit. For more information call Adrienne at 828-586-1601, ext. 1.

(RLNE4988181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Winnipeg Road have any available units?
57 Winnipeg Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 57 Winnipeg Road currently offering any rent specials?
57 Winnipeg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Winnipeg Road pet-friendly?
No, 57 Winnipeg Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson County.
Does 57 Winnipeg Road offer parking?
Yes, 57 Winnipeg Road offers parking.
Does 57 Winnipeg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Winnipeg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Winnipeg Road have a pool?
No, 57 Winnipeg Road does not have a pool.
Does 57 Winnipeg Road have accessible units?
No, 57 Winnipeg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Winnipeg Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Winnipeg Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Winnipeg Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Winnipeg Road does not have units with air conditioning.
