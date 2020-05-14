All apartments in Jackson County
Find more places like 231 Song of the South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson County, NC
/
231 Song of the South
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

231 Song of the South

231 Song of the South Lane · (828) 586-2460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

231 Song of the South Lane, Jackson County, NC 28789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 Song of the South · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
231 Song of the South Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Whittier close to Harrah's - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property. The Jackson County Dept of Emergency Services is requiring that all who travel from out of town Quarantine themselves for 14 days and also that during the stay at home order people STAY AT HOME. We will not allow showings or move-ins for those travelling in from out of town. We thank you for your cooperation in this very important ruling.

Nice double-wide in great community setting in Whittier off Thomas Valley Road.
Home sits on an open large lot and has a great country feel.
Home features fenced in back yard, storage building for your mower, large parking area, laminate flooring in living room, central heat and ac, large master suite, propane gas fireplace, and large eat in kitchen
No Students OR Multiple Roommates!
1 Pet Considered on a case by case basis with Current Vet Records.

This home is only recently vacated. Please wear PPP, face coverings and gloves while touring the home.

(RLNE5629097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Song of the South have any available units?
231 Song of the South has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Song of the South have?
Some of 231 Song of the South's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Song of the South currently offering any rent specials?
231 Song of the South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Song of the South pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Song of the South is pet friendly.
Does 231 Song of the South offer parking?
Yes, 231 Song of the South offers parking.
Does 231 Song of the South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Song of the South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Song of the South have a pool?
No, 231 Song of the South does not have a pool.
Does 231 Song of the South have accessible units?
No, 231 Song of the South does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Song of the South have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Song of the South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Song of the South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Song of the South has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 231 Song of the South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNGreenville, SCAsheville, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCMaryville, TNAnderson, SC
Easley, SCSeymour, TNPowdersville, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCBaldwin, GAWeaverville, NCParker, SCWade Hampton, SC
Slater-Marietta, SCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SCAlcoa, TNMorristown, TNFive Forks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-KnoxvilleThe University of Tennessee-Knoxville
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity