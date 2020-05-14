Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

231 Song of the South Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Whittier close to Harrah's - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property. The Jackson County Dept of Emergency Services is requiring that all who travel from out of town Quarantine themselves for 14 days and also that during the stay at home order people STAY AT HOME. We will not allow showings or move-ins for those travelling in from out of town. We thank you for your cooperation in this very important ruling.



Nice double-wide in great community setting in Whittier off Thomas Valley Road.

Home sits on an open large lot and has a great country feel.

Home features fenced in back yard, storage building for your mower, large parking area, laminate flooring in living room, central heat and ac, large master suite, propane gas fireplace, and large eat in kitchen

No Students OR Multiple Roommates!

1 Pet Considered on a case by case basis with Current Vet Records.



This home is only recently vacated. Please wear PPP, face coverings and gloves while touring the home.



(RLNE5629097)