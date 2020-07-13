/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Hampstead, NC with pool
14 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1280 sqft
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
1 Unit Available
Porters Neck
8644 Vintage Club Dr
8644 Vintage Club Drive, Porters Neck, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2700 sqft
Porters Neck - PORTERS NECK PLANTATION Prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. Close proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Figure 8 Island Elegant 2 story, 4 bedroom brick home with 2.5 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Hampstead
32 Units Available
College Acres
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,311
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
18 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
9 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
17 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,193
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
10 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,272
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,522
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
12 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
18 Units Available
College Acres
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences.
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
1 Unit Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
4926 Exton Park Loop
4926 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
4926 Exton Park Loop - Beautiful upgraded Townhouse offers open floor plan, luxury vinyl downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
2214 Splitbrook Ct
2214 Splitbrook Court, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom 2 Bath with POOL - Super Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with POOL! Located in cul de sac and minutes from Wrightsville Beach, Mayfair and Gordon Rd. Brand New paint, New Windows, New flooring and New stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
1800 Eastwood Rd Unit 108
1800 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1329 sqft
Popular Lion's Gate Townhome ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Minutes to Wrightsville Beach & Mayfaire - Popular Lion's Gate town home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
5324 Sun Coast Drive
5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior.
1 Unit Available
Northchase
2937 New Town Drive
2937 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1190 sqft
Cute single family home in Northchase. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Fenced backyard. Single car garage. Convenient to schools, shopping and beaches. Community pool and tennis. Pets negotiable. Available NOW! !
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302
4523 Sagedale Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1189 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cornerstone - Owner is offering $200 off first month's rent if you sign a year lease.
1 Unit Available
5142 Exton Park Loop
5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft.
1 Unit Available
College Acres
5341 Christian Drive
5341 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5341 Christian Drive Available 08/25/20 5341 Christian Drive Wilmington, NC 28403 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in very popular Carleton Place.