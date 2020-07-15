All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

920 2nd Street E

920 East 2nd Street · (406) 261-8835
Location

920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 920 2nd Street E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish. You are within walking distance of downtown, close to a public park, the dog park and the schools.

As you head in the front door, you will see the sitting area to your right, TV room to your left, and kitchen and dining straight ahead. With the open floor plan, this house is sure to please! The Jack and Jill bathroom are perfect for this space, right in between the 2 cozy bedrooms. Great front covered porch.

The mudroom has great storage and a washer and dryer. Smaller 2 car garage (23' long, 24' wide, 6 1/2' clearance) in the back of the home with an un-fenced, nice yard. There is also street parking. Tenant pays the utilities. House is furnished. 1 year lease required.

(RLNE5692921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 2nd Street E have any available units?
920 2nd Street E has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 920 2nd Street E have?
Some of 920 2nd Street E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 2nd Street E currently offering any rent specials?
920 2nd Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 2nd Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 2nd Street E is pet friendly.
Does 920 2nd Street E offer parking?
Yes, 920 2nd Street E offers parking.
Does 920 2nd Street E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 2nd Street E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 2nd Street E have a pool?
No, 920 2nd Street E does not have a pool.
Does 920 2nd Street E have accessible units?
No, 920 2nd Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 920 2nd Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 2nd Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 2nd Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 2nd Street E does not have units with air conditioning.
