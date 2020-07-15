Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated dog park

920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish. You are within walking distance of downtown, close to a public park, the dog park and the schools.



As you head in the front door, you will see the sitting area to your right, TV room to your left, and kitchen and dining straight ahead. With the open floor plan, this house is sure to please! The Jack and Jill bathroom are perfect for this space, right in between the 2 cozy bedrooms. Great front covered porch.



The mudroom has great storage and a washer and dryer. Smaller 2 car garage (23' long, 24' wide, 6 1/2' clearance) in the back of the home with an un-fenced, nice yard. There is also street parking. Tenant pays the utilities. House is furnished. 1 year lease required.



(RLNE5692921)