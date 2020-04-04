668 Copperwood Ct.

Amenities

garage bbq/grill some paid utils internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage.

The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.

Fully stocked kitchen for your culinary delights. Yodl gas stove for ambiance in the living room.

Lots of storage for you in closets and the garage.

Upstairs you will find the master queen bedroom en suite with cable TV; a queen bedroom and office with a futon share the

other upstairs bathroom. Small fenced backyard with table and BBQ.

Great amenity is the easy walking or biking distance to downtown Whitefish and to City Beach on Whitefish Lake!!!



Available from 4/1/20 - 5/31 is $2000/month. 6/1-9/30 is $2500/month with utilities included. (gas, water, electric, cable and wifi)



If only several months are needed the price will be adjusted accordingly.



No Pets Allowed



