Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:55 AM

668 Copperwood Ct.

668 Copperwood Court · (406) 862-5994
Location

668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 668 Copperwood Ct. · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage.
The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.
Fully stocked kitchen for your culinary delights. Yodl gas stove for ambiance in the living room.
Lots of storage for you in closets and the garage.
Upstairs you will find the master queen bedroom en suite with cable TV; a queen bedroom and office with a futon share the
other upstairs bathroom. Small fenced backyard with table and BBQ.
Great amenity is the easy walking or biking distance to downtown Whitefish and to City Beach on Whitefish Lake!!!

Available from 4/1/20 - 5/31 is $2000/month. 6/1-9/30 is $2500/month with utilities included. (gas, water, electric, cable and wifi)

If only several months are needed the price will be adjusted accordingly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Copperwood Ct. have any available units?
668 Copperwood Ct. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 668 Copperwood Ct. have?
Some of 668 Copperwood Ct.'s amenities include garage, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Copperwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
668 Copperwood Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Copperwood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 668 Copperwood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 668 Copperwood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 668 Copperwood Ct. does offer parking.
Does 668 Copperwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Copperwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Copperwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 668 Copperwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 668 Copperwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 668 Copperwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Copperwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Copperwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Copperwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 Copperwood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
