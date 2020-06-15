All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6104 Monterra, Unit I

6104 Monterra Avenue · (406) 862-5566
Location

6104 Monterra Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Monterra 1 bed plus loft 1.5 bath condo - Property Id: 294973

Carefree living in this spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Features granite countertops, tile and carpet. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer and gas fireplace.
Loft area looks over the living/dining area. One car attached garage. Large patio off the living room with views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Enjoy all the amenities of the Club House.
Available: July 5, 2020
Terms: Year Lease
Rent: 1300.00 plus utilities
Security Deposit:
NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294973
Property Id 294973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Monterra, Unit I have any available units?
6104 Monterra, Unit I has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6104 Monterra, Unit I have?
Some of 6104 Monterra, Unit I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Monterra, Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Monterra, Unit I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Monterra, Unit I pet-friendly?
No, 6104 Monterra, Unit I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 6104 Monterra, Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 6104 Monterra, Unit I does offer parking.
Does 6104 Monterra, Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6104 Monterra, Unit I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Monterra, Unit I have a pool?
No, 6104 Monterra, Unit I does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Monterra, Unit I have accessible units?
No, 6104 Monterra, Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Monterra, Unit I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Monterra, Unit I has units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 Monterra, Unit I have units with air conditioning?
No, 6104 Monterra, Unit I does not have units with air conditioning.
