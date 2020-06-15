6104 Monterra, Unit I

Amenities

Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Monterra 1 bed plus loft 1.5 bath condo - Property Id: 294973



Carefree living in this spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Features granite countertops, tile and carpet. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer and gas fireplace.

Loft area looks over the living/dining area. One car attached garage. Large patio off the living room with views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Enjoy all the amenities of the Club House.

Available: July 5, 2020

Terms: Year Lease

Rent: 1300.00 plus utilities

Security Deposit:

NO PETS

