Whitefish, MT
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

6003 St. Moritz, Unit B

6003 Saint Moritz Drive · (406) 862-5566
Location

6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391

Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio overlooking ponds and stream, full use of the club house amenities and is easy access to highway 40 and 93.
Available: July 1, 2020
Rent: 3600.00 monthly - includes utilities, cable &
internet
No Pets
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77391
Property Id 77391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B have any available units?
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B have?
Some of 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B offers parking.
Does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B have a pool?
No, 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 St. Moritz, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
