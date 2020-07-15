6003 St. Moritz, Unit B

Amenities
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391
Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio overlooking ponds and stream, full use of the club house amenities and is easy access to highway 40 and 93.
Available: July 1, 2020
Rent: 3600.00 monthly - includes utilities, cable &
internet
No Pets
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77391
