6003 St. Moritz, Unit B

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage hot tub internet access

Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391



Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio overlooking ponds and stream, full use of the club house amenities and is easy access to highway 40 and 93.

Available: July 1, 2020

Rent: 3600.00 monthly - includes utilities, cable &

internet

At Your Service Property Management

406-862-5566

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77391

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5901482)