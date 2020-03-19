All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

530 Silverleaf Dr

530 Silverleaf Drive · (406) 752-5600
Location

530 Silverleaf Drive, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
FURNISHED!! Available for monthly rentals a wonderful newer community, Two Story newly furnished exceptionally well cared for, 1,780 sq. ft., two bedroom with a Loft, two and half bathroom Condominium located at Whitefish, MT, close to Downtown and Whitefish lake. in the Views of Whitefish. Open floor plan. finished with an updated kitchen and custom painting throughout, with all appliances. Gas stove, and complete new furniture. This Condo features a great room with natural gas fireplace, adjacent kitchen/dining area, master bedroom with queen bedroom set, second bedroom suite with full bedroom set and vaulted ceiling and with open loft with full over full beds, custom blinds, poured patio at back, and a double car garage at the front. Clubhouse has a pool table, Lounge with widescreen HDTV, a fitness center and has access to two large hot tubs. Standard Rent $ 2,000.00 month, balance due 30 days prior to occupancy. $500.00 deposit and $250.00 pet fee and $300.00 cleaning fee. CHECK-IN TIME is AFTER 4 P.M. MT AND CHECKOUT is BEFORE 10 A.M. NO Early Check-in or late checkout. Utilities are included for short term 30 days, Tenant pays utilities if long term. 530 Silverleaf, Whitefish MT. PLEASE REFER TO THE CALENDAR FOR AVAILABILITY. Managed by Corental Property Management, Inc. Call (406) 752-5600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Silverleaf Dr have any available units?
530 Silverleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitefish, MT.
What amenities does 530 Silverleaf Dr have?
Some of 530 Silverleaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Silverleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
530 Silverleaf Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Silverleaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Silverleaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 530 Silverleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 530 Silverleaf Dr does offer parking.
Does 530 Silverleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Silverleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Silverleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 530 Silverleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 530 Silverleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 530 Silverleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Silverleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Silverleaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Silverleaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Silverleaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
