Whitefish, MT
530 Glenwood Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

530 Glenwood Road

530 Glenwood Road · (406) 863-9337
Location

530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4000 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002

Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort. Private access to Whitefish Lake!

Available September- Mid December - monthly rental amount can decrease with longer lease. Please call or email Lakeshore Rentals for details: 1.406.863.9337

$4000 Utilities included - Electric, Water, Gas, Trash pickup & Cable/Internet.

Amenities: Private Whitefish Lake access for residents of the neighborhood, attached garage, covered front porch, fully equipped kitchen, river rock fireplace, washer / dryer, sprinkler system

No pets

Move In Cost:
First months rent and security deposit (same as rent) plus the Turbo Tenant application fee for credit and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19002
Property Id 19002

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Glenwood Road have any available units?
530 Glenwood Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Glenwood Road have?
Some of 530 Glenwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
530 Glenwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 530 Glenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 530 Glenwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 530 Glenwood Road does offer parking.
Does 530 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Glenwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 530 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 530 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 530 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Glenwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Glenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Glenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
