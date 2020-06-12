530 Glenwood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002



Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort. Private access to Whitefish Lake!



Available September- Mid December - monthly rental amount can decrease with longer lease. Please call or email Lakeshore Rentals for details: 1.406.863.9337



$4000 Utilities included - Electric, Water, Gas, Trash pickup & Cable/Internet.



Amenities: Private Whitefish Lake access for residents of the neighborhood, attached garage, covered front porch, fully equipped kitchen, river rock fireplace, washer / dryer, sprinkler system



No pets



Move In Cost:

First months rent and security deposit (same as rent) plus the Turbo Tenant application fee for credit and background check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19002

Property Id 19002



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650146)