Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.

Desirable Lakes neighborhood with River Lakes frontage, outdoor fire pit, covered porch entry, off street parking, outside patios, and shared high ceiling garage.

Walk into a spacious entry and hang up your coats, bags. Walk in laundry room with sink,counter and cabinets for storage. Main Floor has an open concept vaulted living with double sided gas fireplace and large windows to view the Big Montana Sky and views of Glacier Park, Big Mountain. Private river lake access and walkway. Kitchen has marble kitchen counter tops with bar seating and lovely dining room for entertaining. Chef's kitchen includes under the counter wine cooler, gas oven, appliances. From the living room walk into the Master Bedroom en suite with full bath, double sinks, tub, and walk in shower.

Upstairs is home to two queen bunk rooms with full bath suites, A large family theater room, and reading or game bonus room. A real loft retreat!



Available for rent monthly at $4000/month with utilities included, or a 3 month lease though June 30th, 2021 at $3000/month and wireless internet included.



