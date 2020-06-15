All apartments in Whitefish
Find more places like 4985 Flatwater Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitefish, MT
/
4985 Flatwater Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4985 Flatwater Dr.

4985 Flatwater Drive · (406) 862-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whitefish
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4985 Flatwater Dr. · Avail. Sep 3

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
Desirable Lakes neighborhood with River Lakes frontage, outdoor fire pit, covered porch entry, off street parking, outside patios, and shared high ceiling garage.
Walk into a spacious entry and hang up your coats, bags. Walk in laundry room with sink,counter and cabinets for storage. Main Floor has an open concept vaulted living with double sided gas fireplace and large windows to view the Big Montana Sky and views of Glacier Park, Big Mountain. Private river lake access and walkway. Kitchen has marble kitchen counter tops with bar seating and lovely dining room for entertaining. Chef's kitchen includes under the counter wine cooler, gas oven, appliances. From the living room walk into the Master Bedroom en suite with full bath, double sinks, tub, and walk in shower.
Upstairs is home to two queen bunk rooms with full bath suites, A large family theater room, and reading or game bonus room. A real loft retreat!

Available for rent monthly at $4000/month with utilities included, or a 3 month lease though June 30th, 2021 at $3000/month and wireless internet included.

(RLNE5690404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4985 Flatwater Dr. have any available units?
4985 Flatwater Dr. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4985 Flatwater Dr. have?
Some of 4985 Flatwater Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4985 Flatwater Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4985 Flatwater Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4985 Flatwater Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4985 Flatwater Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 4985 Flatwater Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4985 Flatwater Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4985 Flatwater Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4985 Flatwater Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4985 Flatwater Dr. have a pool?
No, 4985 Flatwater Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4985 Flatwater Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4985 Flatwater Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4985 Flatwater Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4985 Flatwater Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4985 Flatwater Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4985 Flatwater Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4985 Flatwater Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whitefish 2 BedroomsWhitefish Apartments with Balcony
Whitefish Apartments with ParkingWhitefish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Whitefish Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalispell, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity