Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/03/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.



Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with a queen bed, a shared bathroom and a stackable washer/dryer.



Easy walking distance to Whitefish, City Beach, and the Stumptown Ice Den is right behind you....



Available on a month to month rental basis. Reimburse for all utilities, wifi included in the rent.

June,July, or August rental available for $2500 monthly inclusive of utilities. For longer term leasing through the off season, ask us about longer term pricing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1864879)