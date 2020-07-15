All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated July 15 2020

477 Aspen Ct.

477 Aspen Court · (406) 862-5994
Location

477 Aspen Court, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 477 Aspen Ct. · Avail. Aug 3

$2,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/03/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with a queen bed, a shared bathroom and a stackable washer/dryer.

Easy walking distance to Whitefish, City Beach, and the Stumptown Ice Den is right behind you....

Available on a month to month rental basis. Reimburse for all utilities, wifi included in the rent.
June,July, or August rental available for $2500 monthly inclusive of utilities. For longer term leasing through the off season, ask us about longer term pricing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1864879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

