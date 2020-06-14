All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2313 Houston Point Dr

2313 Houston Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Houston Point Drive, Whitefish, MT 59937

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Whitefish Home - Property Id: 44986

Beautiful home on wooded lot - Close to skiing, lake access, and downtown! $2,200/per month, utilities are not included. Small dog accepted with references and additional deposit.

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom has private full bathroom and its own deck with sliding glass doors. This home features a gas fireplace, large living area, gas stove, an outdoor fire pit and even a quaint tree house! It also boasts an upstairs office as well as a large bonus room in the basement! There is a nice connected 2 car garage. Available July 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44986
Property Id 44986

(RLNE5832554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

