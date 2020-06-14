2313 Houston Point Dr

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Whitefish Home - Property Id: 44986
Beautiful home on wooded lot - Close to skiing, lake access, and downtown! $2,200/per month, utilities are not included. Small dog accepted with references and additional deposit.
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom has private full bathroom and its own deck with sliding glass doors. This home features a gas fireplace, large living area, gas stove, an outdoor fire pit and even a quaint tree house! It also boasts an upstairs office as well as a large bonus room in the basement! There is a nice connected 2 car garage. Available July 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44986
