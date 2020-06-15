All apartments in Whitefish
110 Colorado Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

110 Colorado Ave

110 Colorado Avenue · (406) 253-3924
Location

110 Colorado Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $975 · Avail. now

$975

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Aspen 110 Apartments in Whitefish - Property Id: 122844

NEW APARTMENT COMPLEX - Monthly lease
Call for showing Linda 406-253-3924
Short walk to downtown Whitefish
Studios, One bedroom and Two bedroom units $
Beautiful views of the Big Mountain or Sunny southern exposure
Hard surface flooring, granite counters, A/C, dishwasher, coin op laundry, ADA available. Storage units available on site.
No Pets - No Smoking
Call for private tour 406-253-3924 Linda Roberts
Offered by Whitefish Property Management 406-863-4651
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122844
Property Id 122844

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Colorado Ave have any available units?
110 Colorado Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Colorado Ave have?
Some of 110 Colorado Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
110 Colorado Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 110 Colorado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 110 Colorado Ave offer parking?
No, 110 Colorado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 110 Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Colorado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 110 Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 110 Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 110 Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Colorado Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Colorado Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Colorado Ave has units with air conditioning.
