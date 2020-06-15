110 Colorado Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Aspen 110 Apartments in Whitefish - Property Id: 122844



NEW APARTMENT COMPLEX - Monthly lease

Call for showing Linda 406-253-3924

Short walk to downtown Whitefish

Studios, One bedroom and Two bedroom units $

Beautiful views of the Big Mountain or Sunny southern exposure

Hard surface flooring, granite counters, A/C, dishwasher, coin op laundry, ADA available. Storage units available on site.

No Pets - No Smoking

Call for private tour 406-253-3924 Linda Roberts

Offered by Whitefish Property Management 406-863-4651

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122844

Property Id 122844



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5724152)