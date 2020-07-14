All apartments in Sidney
Sidney Apartments

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

907 3rd St NW, Sidney, MT 59270

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A308 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit B311 · Avail. Aug 7

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit B307 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B310 · Avail. Sep 7

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit B109 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Unit A105 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sidney Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
accessible
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Sidney Apartments — located in the sunrise city of Sidney, Montana. Our pet-friendly community offers beautiful contemporary apartments that you won’t find anywhere else in the Bakken oil region. Our spacious studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are loaded with amenities like large walk-in closets, new kitchen appliances, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer and dryer in each unit, and private patios and balconies. Our community offers an onsite gym and community room for resident use. Garages are available for rent. Escape the summer heat with A/C and stay warm with block heater plug-ins for the winter months. Sidney Apartments delivers enhanced security with key code entries that limit unauthorized building access.

Our charming community in Sidney, Montana is just minutes away from restaurants, parks, library, churches, schools, and the local hospital. We invite you to take a tour and become a part of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No pet restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. There are single car parking garages available for rent. The parking lot is available to all of our tenants and guests.
Storage Details: Parking garages can be used for additional storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sidney Apartments have any available units?
Sidney Apartments has 8 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sidney Apartments have?
Some of Sidney Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sidney Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sidney Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sidney Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sidney Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sidney Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sidney Apartments offers parking.
Does Sidney Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sidney Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sidney Apartments have a pool?
No, Sidney Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sidney Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sidney Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sidney Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sidney Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sidney Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sidney Apartments has units with air conditioning.
