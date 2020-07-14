Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage accessible business center cc payments e-payments guest parking new construction online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Sidney Apartments — located in the sunrise city of Sidney, Montana. Our pet-friendly community offers beautiful contemporary apartments that you won’t find anywhere else in the Bakken oil region. Our spacious studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are loaded with amenities like large walk-in closets, new kitchen appliances, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer and dryer in each unit, and private patios and balconies. Our community offers an onsite gym and community room for resident use. Garages are available for rent. Escape the summer heat with A/C and stay warm with block heater plug-ins for the winter months. Sidney Apartments delivers enhanced security with key code entries that limit unauthorized building access.



Our charming community in Sidney, Montana is just minutes away from restaurants, parks, library, churches, schools, and the local hospital. We invite you to take a tour and become a part of our community!