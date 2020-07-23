/
richland county
3 Apartments for rent in Richland County, MT📍
8 Units Available
Sidney Apartments
907 3rd St NW, Sidney, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sidney Apartments — located in the sunrise city of Sidney, Montana. Our pet-friendly community offers beautiful contemporary apartments that you won’t find anywhere else in the Bakken oil region.
1 Unit Available
141 Miller St. C-11
141 Miller St NE, Sidney, MT
2 Bedrooms
$731
946 sqft
Daylight basement apartment - Property Id: 83846 Based on single occupancy; rent may increase with multiple tenants. Oil field workers, rail yard workers, want to live closer to work? 2 bdrm, 1 full bath.
1 Unit Available
131 Miller St. B4
131 Miller St NE, Sidney, MT
2 Bedrooms
$734
900 sqft
Close to everything - Property Id: 77924 2 bdrm, 1 bth, full kitchen, carpeted, mini blinds, 2nd floor. Quiet complex. Occupancy based on single occupancy, rent may increase for 2 or more to cover utilities, wear and tear.