All apartments in Ronan
Find more places like 421 Main St Ste 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ronan, MT
/
421 Main St Ste 203
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:59 PM

421 Main St Ste 203

421 Main Street Southeast · (406) 752-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

421 Main Street Southeast, Ronan, MT 59864

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
FURNISHED! 1500 Sq Ft upstairs Apartment/ Commercial on Main St. in Historic Downtown Kalispell. Make working from home a joy. 2 Large Bedroom with a walk in closet, King Poster Bed, Beautiful dresser and bedside tables. 1 Large Private Den with office and one of a kind sofa Murphy Queen Memory foam Mattress Bed, professional desk system. Separate Entry & solid barn door for a private client entry to make living space private. 1 Full Bathroom. Large tub/ shower combo. Vanity seating. Spacious Kitchen with ample storage stocked for most cooking needs. Glass Top Electric stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator with ice maker, Microwave and garbage disposal. Concrete countertops, beautiful cherry oak cabinets, and the extra touch of tile wall and backsplash. Dining room with table leaf and chairs to fit 6 people. Living room has 70 inch flat screen with a DVD player. Washer/ Dryer room separate entrance with ironing board, Iron and drying rack, shark vacuum and mop system, broom and cleaning supplies. Electric Baseboard heat, Wall A/C in bedroom. City water/ sewer, Basic Cable, Wi-Fi, Parking and snow removal paid by owner. tenant pays electricity, very reasonable. Downtown convenience to all amenities. 10 minutes from KRMC. Keyless Entry, beautiful rail gliding Barn doors & homemade bar set this space off from the others. Sleeps 2-4. Negotiable lease $1500.00 / mo & $500.00 Sec Dep. 6 mo or longer. 1 month ( 30 days) $2000.00 /mo, 3mo or longer $1600.00 / mo. June - Sept $2000.00/ mo NO PETS or NO Smoking on premise. Occupant pays Electric. PLEASE REFER TO THE CALENDAR FOR AVAILIBILTY, www.CoRental.net Managed by Corental Property Mgmt., Inc. Call (406)752-5600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Main St Ste 203 have any available units?
421 Main St Ste 203 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 Main St Ste 203 have?
Some of 421 Main St Ste 203's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Main St Ste 203 currently offering any rent specials?
421 Main St Ste 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Main St Ste 203 pet-friendly?
No, 421 Main St Ste 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ronan.
Does 421 Main St Ste 203 offer parking?
Yes, 421 Main St Ste 203 does offer parking.
Does 421 Main St Ste 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Main St Ste 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Main St Ste 203 have a pool?
No, 421 Main St Ste 203 does not have a pool.
Does 421 Main St Ste 203 have accessible units?
No, 421 Main St Ste 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Main St Ste 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Main St Ste 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Main St Ste 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 Main St Ste 203 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 421 Main St Ste 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalispell, MT
Missoula, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity