421 Main St Ste 203

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access key fob access

FURNISHED! 1500 Sq Ft upstairs Apartment/ Commercial on Main St. in Historic Downtown Kalispell. Make working from home a joy. 2 Large Bedroom with a walk in closet, King Poster Bed, Beautiful dresser and bedside tables. 1 Large Private Den with office and one of a kind sofa Murphy Queen Memory foam Mattress Bed, professional desk system. Separate Entry & solid barn door for a private client entry to make living space private. 1 Full Bathroom. Large tub/ shower combo. Vanity seating. Spacious Kitchen with ample storage stocked for most cooking needs. Glass Top Electric stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator with ice maker, Microwave and garbage disposal. Concrete countertops, beautiful cherry oak cabinets, and the extra touch of tile wall and backsplash. Dining room with table leaf and chairs to fit 6 people. Living room has 70 inch flat screen with a DVD player. Washer/ Dryer room separate entrance with ironing board, Iron and drying rack, shark vacuum and mop system, broom and cleaning supplies. Electric Baseboard heat, Wall A/C in bedroom. City water/ sewer, Basic Cable, Wi-Fi, Parking and snow removal paid by owner. tenant pays electricity, very reasonable. Downtown convenience to all amenities. 10 minutes from KRMC. Keyless Entry, beautiful rail gliding Barn doors & homemade bar set this space off from the others. Sleeps 2-4. Negotiable lease $1500.00 / mo & $500.00 Sec Dep. 6 mo or longer. 1 month ( 30 days) $2000.00 /mo, 3mo or longer $1600.00 / mo. June - Sept $2000.00/ mo NO PETS or NO Smoking on premise. Occupant pays Electric. PLEASE REFER TO THE CALENDAR FOR AVAILIBILTY, www.CoRental.net Managed by Corental Property Mgmt., Inc. Call (406)752-5600