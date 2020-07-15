Rent Calculator
Home
/
Miles City, MT
/
920 1/2 Gordon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 1/2 Gordon
920 1/2 Gordon St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
920 1/2 Gordon St, Miles City, MT 59301
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Simple & Quiet One Bedroom House - Great starter home, nice fenced yard with privacy fence, and personal storage unit/shop.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3236537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have any available units?
920 1/2 Gordon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miles City, MT
.
Is 920 1/2 Gordon currently offering any rent specials?
920 1/2 Gordon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 1/2 Gordon pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 1/2 Gordon is pet friendly.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon offer parking?
Yes, 920 1/2 Gordon offers parking.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have a pool?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have a pool.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have accessible units?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have accessible units.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have units with air conditioning.
