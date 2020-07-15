All apartments in Miles City
Find more places like 920 1/2 Gordon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miles City, MT
/
920 1/2 Gordon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

920 1/2 Gordon

920 1/2 Gordon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

920 1/2 Gordon St, Miles City, MT 59301

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Simple & Quiet One Bedroom House - Great starter home, nice fenced yard with privacy fence, and personal storage unit/shop.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3236537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 1/2 Gordon have any available units?
920 1/2 Gordon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miles City, MT.
Is 920 1/2 Gordon currently offering any rent specials?
920 1/2 Gordon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 1/2 Gordon pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 1/2 Gordon is pet friendly.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon offer parking?
Yes, 920 1/2 Gordon offers parking.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have a pool?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have a pool.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have accessible units?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have accessible units.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 1/2 Gordon have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 1/2 Gordon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings