10011 Gateway Lane #21

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities internet access

Bitterroot Gateway - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Rent: 1495.00

Utility: 35.00

Liability Insurance: 9.50

Deposit: 1495.00



Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Cable & Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal



Lease Term: Negotiable



This double wide modular home is situated right outside Lolo in the Bitterroot Gateway Park. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 flex room that could be used as another bedroom or an office. Enjoy cooking on a gas stove and sitting on the covered front porch. This unit is offered as furnished but can be unfurnished if desired. Washer and dryer are included in the rental.



*NO PETS*



**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**



***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***



mt-properties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843813)