Lolo, MT
10011 Gateway Lane #21
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10011 Gateway Lane #21

10011 Gateway Dr · (406) 214-3056
Location

10011 Gateway Dr, Lolo, MT 59847

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10011 Gateway Lane #21 · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
range
Property Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Bitterroot Gateway - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Rent: 1495.00
Utility: 35.00
Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 1495.00

Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Cable & Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Lease Term: Negotiable

This double wide modular home is situated right outside Lolo in the Bitterroot Gateway Park. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 flex room that could be used as another bedroom or an office. Enjoy cooking on a gas stove and sitting on the covered front porch. This unit is offered as furnished but can be unfurnished if desired. Washer and dryer are included in the rental.

*NO PETS*

**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**

***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***

mt-properties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

