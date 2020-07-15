75 Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT

/
king arthur park
103 Covey Ct. Unit A
103 Covey Ct, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1561 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! Over sized Double car garage. Is beautifully landscaped with a patio area and fenced in yard. Each bedroom has a walk in closet.
61 Talon Way Unit A
61 Talon Way, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
61 Talon Way Unit A Available 06/01/20 61 Talon Way Unit A - 3 bed, 2 bath, carpet and hardwood floors. double car attached garage, The master is large with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet.
135 Arrowwood Drive
135 Arrowwood Drive, King Arthur Park, MT
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
135 Arrowwood Drive Available 08/17/20 Dog friendly 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This 5 Bedroom sits on a good size lot with room to roam. Plenty of space with an upstairs living and dining area and 2 bedrooms upstairs.
1017 Cassandra Ln B
1017 Cassandra Ln, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1702 sqft
Unit B Available 08/02/20 West Bozeman New Townhome (B) - Property Id: 320920 Beautiful, custom-designed townhome featuring a well-planned layout and beautiful finishes.
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2
501 South 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Near MSU! Small Pets Welcome! - Great upper level, 2 bed 1 bath apartment just a few blocks from campus! Shared fenced backyard with downstairs unit.
3016 W Villard St G
3016 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$600
1308 sqft
Master Bedroom In 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 320801 *Please contact me ONLY IF you are a non-smoker (of any kind) and have no pets and no criminal record *Pictures are of empty apartment and of another time when there was different
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pets Allowed Downstairs Unit Washer and Dryer hookups 1 Car Garage Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric Included up to $200 Gas Heat Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care Please copy the
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1
2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage.
3026 West Villard Unit 2D
3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.
103 Sunlight Ave
103 Sunlight Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
103 Sunlight Ave Available 08/03/20 3 Bed - Updated modular house! - This is a nice and newly updated modular house.
311 Michael Grove Unit F
311 Michael Grove Avenue, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/ Dryer in Unit 1 Car garage Water/ Sewer/ Trash included in rent Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
994 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel
713 South 16th Avenue
713 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
713 South 16th Avenue Available 08/17/20 Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment. Close to MSU - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment available in a tri-plex. Washer & Dryer, spacious living room, shared back yard.
228 S. 18th #3
228 South 18th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom walking distance to Campus - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 8-Plex Washer & Dryer Hookups Off Street Parking Water & Sewer Included Electric Heating No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783055)
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
329 North 16th Ave.
329 N 16th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
329 North 16th Ave. Available 08/03/20 329 North 16th Avenue - 2 bed 2 bath property just minutes away from the Montana State campus and historic downtown Bozeman.
3509 Ravalli Street
3509 Ravalli Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1618 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home. Very close to Hyalite Elementary School. Home has A/C and walk in closet in master. Washer dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. 1 small dog allowed with additional deposit.
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •
505 S. 20th Ave
505 S 20th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Upper level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage. Close to campus! Has new washer and dryer in the unit. Small dog is negotiable. included: water / sewer / trash / lawn / snow Lower level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage.
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to King Arthur Park from include Bozeman, and Four Corners.