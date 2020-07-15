All apartments in Kerr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

36499 Ridgeway Ct.

36499 Ridgeway Court · (406) 883-8000
Location

36499 Ridgeway Court, Kerr, MT 59860

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36499 Ridgeway Ct. · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
36499 Ridgeway Ct. Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Log home on River - Enjoy this Gorgeous log home on the river.
This 3BDR./2BA. Single level home on 1 acre, has vaulted ceilings, propane fireplace, with a big deck to soak in all the views Polson, MT has to offer. The amenities included are a washer, dryer, dishwasher, oven, and a side by side fridge. Tenant to maintain the yard to include mowing, weeding, trimming, watering, and snow removal during seasonal months.

Want to enjoy Flathead Lake even more? Take advantage of the dock and boat slip with this property! Please advise if interested.

(RLNE2462949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

