Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

36499 Ridgeway Ct. Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Log home on River - Enjoy this Gorgeous log home on the river.

This 3BDR./2BA. Single level home on 1 acre, has vaulted ceilings, propane fireplace, with a big deck to soak in all the views Polson, MT has to offer. The amenities included are a washer, dryer, dishwasher, oven, and a side by side fridge. Tenant to maintain the yard to include mowing, weeding, trimming, watering, and snow removal during seasonal months.



Want to enjoy Flathead Lake even more? Take advantage of the dock and boat slip with this property! Please advise if interested.



(RLNE2462949)