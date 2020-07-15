Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Kalispell, MT with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Windward Loop
43 Windward Loop, Kalispell, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1964 sqft
IM SORRY THIS PROPERTY WAS JUST LEASED....Single story ranch style home located close to medical facilities in a sleepy little neighborhood. Open floor plan with large living room, nice kitchen with huge pantry and all good sized bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Lupine Drive
233 Lupine Drive, Kalispell, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
This is a beautiful house in a great location on the edge of town, with Lone Pine State Park out your back door! This 2600 sq ft furnished home has 4Bd/3Ba with a bonus room, air conditioning, jetted tub, double sinks, and upgrades throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Kalispell

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Jewel Trail
60 Jewel Trl, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1224 sqft
This is a beautiful remodeled cottage style 2Bd/1Ba home, in a country setting with amazing views and privacy on 5 acres close to town. This home has granite counter tops, new flooring and paint, wood stove, and laundry hook ups.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1361 Church Drive
1361 Church Dr, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
159 Wagonwheel Road
159 Wagon Wheel Rd, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
159 Wagonwheel Road Available 08/24/20 Wagon Wheel 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Garage! - Private surroundings in this custom built, 2 Bedroom 2 bath home on 18 acres of forested land with a bonus room with lots of possibilities.
Results within 10 miles of Kalispell

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
29 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/04/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252750 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles Available 10/06/20 Great, furnished 2/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1234 sqft
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391 Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.

1 of 18

Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
920 2nd Street E
920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Fir Ave.
203 Fir Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex in Whitefish! - Walking distance to Whitefish schools, restaurants, downtown, Whitefish river, and the city beach! This adorable 2 story duplex is ready to rent. Brand new carpet, and flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Kalispell, MT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kalispell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

