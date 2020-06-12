Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Kalispell, MT with garage

Kalispell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
43 Windward Loop
43 Windward Loop, Kalispell, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1964 sqft
IM SORRY THIS PROPERTY WAS JUST LEASED....Single story ranch style home located close to medical facilities in a sleepy little neighborhood. Open floor plan with large living room, nice kitchen with huge pantry and all good sized bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Kalispell

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Fairway
114 Fairway Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Fabulous Townhome Near Grouse Mountain Lodge - Fabulous townhome near Grouse Mountain Lodge with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two floors. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level and a two car attached garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6008 St Moritz Unit E
6008 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$3,000
990 sqft
6008 St Moritz Unit E Available 06/15/20 Monterra Escape! - Fabulous Whitefish Monterra Condo! Furnished upstairs condo on St. Moritz. A Queen bedroom with bonus anteroom and twin bunks it is just down the street from the clubhouse.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6104 Monterra, Unit I
6104 Monterra Avenue, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1074 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Monterra 1 bed plus loft 1.5 bath condo - Property Id: 294973 Carefree living in this spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Features granite countertops, tile and carpet.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.
