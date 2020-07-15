/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kalispell, MT
233 Lupine Drive
233 Lupine Drive, Kalispell, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
This is a beautiful house in a great location on the edge of town, with Lone Pine State Park out your back door! This 2600 sq ft furnished home has 4Bd/3Ba with a bonus room, air conditioning, jetted tub, double sinks, and upgrades throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Kalispell
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles Available 10/06/20 Great, furnished 2/2.
477 Aspen Ct.
477 Aspen Court, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/03/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1234 sqft
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391 Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.
28 WILLOWBROOK CLOSE
28 Willowbrook Close, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adorable Whitefish Bungalow - Property Id: 254509 This Property is Only Available During August and September 2020. A longer lease term (up to 6 months) may be negotiated if requested.
920 2nd Street E
920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish.