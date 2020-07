Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 bath house with full basement and one car attached garage. More storage then you need. New flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Plus hardwood floors. Bathroom updated. Large living/dinning room. Gas forced air heat. No smoking, No pets on premises. Tenant pays all utilities except garbage. 12 month lease. $1150/month rent & $1500 security deposit. 635 S Main St. Available 8/1/2020. Managed by Corental Property Management. Call 406-752-5600