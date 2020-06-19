All apartments in Kalispell
490 E. Montana Street 1

490 E Montana St · (406) 890-2073
Location

490 E Montana St, Kalispell, MT 59901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
conference room
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
Office Suite for Lease Private Offices & Reception - Property Id: 282921

Office Suite for Lease with 2 Private offices and Private reception space. This location is non-residential.

Large Joint Conference room, High speed internet, Shared Kitchen and bathrooms. The space is newly remodeled and improved to create a clean professional space, each suite has their own business entrance. Brand new carpet, bathrooms, trim, newly painted and cabinets. Neighboring business is a Professional Engineering business with low traffic. Cat 6 Wiring in the building. Parking lot is large and there is a private employee keypad entrance.

1250 sq feet. $1200 per month plus gas, electric and water. Internet is included. 1-year Lease is required.

ADA bathroom and conference space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282921
Property Id 282921

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

