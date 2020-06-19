490 E. Montana Street 1

Amenities
Office Suite for Lease Private Offices & Reception - Property Id: 282921
Office Suite for Lease with 2 Private offices and Private reception space. This location is non-residential.
Large Joint Conference room, High speed internet, Shared Kitchen and bathrooms. The space is newly remodeled and improved to create a clean professional space, each suite has their own business entrance. Brand new carpet, bathrooms, trim, newly painted and cabinets. Neighboring business is a Professional Engineering business with low traffic. Cat 6 Wiring in the building. Parking lot is large and there is a private employee keypad entrance.
1250 sq feet. $1200 per month plus gas, electric and water. Internet is included. 1-year Lease is required.
ADA bathroom and conference space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282921
No Pets Allowed
