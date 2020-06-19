490 E. Montana Street 1

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated conference room some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking internet access

Office Suite for Lease Private Offices & Reception - Property Id: 282921



Office Suite for Lease with 2 Private offices and Private reception space. This location is non-residential.



Large Joint Conference room, High speed internet, Shared Kitchen and bathrooms. The space is newly remodeled and improved to create a clean professional space, each suite has their own business entrance. Brand new carpet, bathrooms, trim, newly painted and cabinets. Neighboring business is a Professional Engineering business with low traffic. Cat 6 Wiring in the building. Parking lot is large and there is a private employee keypad entrance.



1250 sq feet. $1200 per month plus gas, electric and water. Internet is included. 1-year Lease is required.



ADA bathroom and conference space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282921

Property Id 282921



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791596)