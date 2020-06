Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

IM SORRY THIS PROPERTY WAS JUST LEASED....Single story ranch style home located close to medical facilities in a sleepy little neighborhood. Open floor plan with large living room, nice kitchen with huge pantry and all good sized bedrooms. Bring the inside outdoors with the fabulous deck, perfect for entertaining. Beautifully landscaped large corner lot. House has been freshly cleaned and painted

Beautiful 3+bedroom 2bathroom home is located within a great nieghborhood in very close proximity to the hospital and all of Kalispells amenities. Ease of mobility home.