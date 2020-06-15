275 3rd Ave WestNorth

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils internet access carpet

Commericial space off Idaho Street



Formerly Retail Business Location, two large open spaces, 1080 @ $950.00 on north and 1488 on south @1250.00 with shared bathroom, parking in back and along street. Zone heating. 1/2 block off busy Highway 2 west. Lease can be for long term with option to renew. Tenant pays % gas, elect, water/sewage, internet, lawn care, snow removal.

No Pets Allowed



