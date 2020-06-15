All apartments in Kalispell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

275 3rd Ave WestNorth

275 3rd Ave · (406) 261-9000
Location

275 3rd Ave, Kalispell, MT 59901

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Commericial space off Idaho Street - Property Id: 206923

Formerly Retail Business Location, two large open spaces, 1080 @ $950.00 on north and 1488 on south @1250.00 with shared bathroom, parking in back and along street. Zone heating. 1/2 block off busy Highway 2 west. Lease can be for long term with option to renew. Tenant pays % gas, elect, water/sewage, internet, lawn care, snow removal.
Property Id 206923

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

