275 3rd Ave WestNorth b

Commericial space off Idaho Street - Property Id: 206923
Formerly Retail Business Location,one large open spaces, 1488 on south @1250.00 with shared bathroom, parking in back available and along street. Zone heating. 1/2 block off busy Highway 2 west. Lease can be for long term with option to renew. Tenant pays % gas, elect, water/sewage, internet, lawn care, snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206923
No Pets Allowed
