233 Lupine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

This is a beautiful house in a great location on the edge of town, with Lone Pine State Park out your back door! This 2600 sq ft furnished home has 4Bd/3Ba with a bonus room, air conditioning, jetted tub, double sinks, and upgrades throughout. It has a large fenced yard, triple garage, RV parking, storage shed, and a deck. Yard maintenance is included, snow removal is tenant's responsibility. It will be about a 9 month lease (August-April), $2200/month plus utilities, $3300 security deposit, NO PETS/NO SMOKING, available around August 15th, background/credit check required. Call Shelley at Preferred Property Management at 4O6-4O7-41O5 or apply on our website http://ppm.rentals.