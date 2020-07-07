All apartments in Kalispell
Kalispell, MT
233 Lupine Drive
Last updated July 7 2020

233 Lupine Drive

233 Lupine Drive · (406) 407-4105
Location

233 Lupine Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautiful house in a great location on the edge of town, with Lone Pine State Park out your back door! This 2600 sq ft furnished home has 4Bd/3Ba with a bonus room, air conditioning, jetted tub, double sinks, and upgrades throughout. It has a large fenced yard, triple garage, RV parking, storage shed, and a deck. Yard maintenance is included, snow removal is tenant's responsibility. It will be about a 9 month lease (August-April), $2200/month plus utilities, $3300 security deposit, NO PETS/NO SMOKING, available around August 15th, background/credit check required. Call Shelley at Preferred Property Management at 4O6-4O7-41O5 or apply on our website http://ppm.rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Lupine Drive have any available units?
233 Lupine Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 Lupine Drive have?
Some of 233 Lupine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Lupine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Lupine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Lupine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 233 Lupine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalispell.
Does 233 Lupine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Lupine Drive offers parking.
Does 233 Lupine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Lupine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Lupine Drive have a pool?
No, 233 Lupine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 233 Lupine Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Lupine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Lupine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Lupine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Lupine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Lupine Drive has units with air conditioning.
