195 Meadow Vista Loop Unit D

Fully Furnished!! 3 Bedrooms 2 bath downstairs Condo with Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, electric forced air heat, gas fireplace, and AC. Tenant pays utilities, including Electric, gas and Trash. Attached garage. Comes with a gorgeous private clubhouse for exercising, relaxing or entertaining. Landscaping taken care of for you, snow removal is tenant responsibility. $1800./month $1800. security deposit. Month to Month rate $499.00 increase with utilities included. 6- 12 mo lease is $1800 / mo. Tenant pays all utilities 1 mo rental winter rates from Oct Â? May = $2400/mo. all utilities included 1 mo rental rates from June Â? Sept = $ 3200./ mo. all utilities included 195 Meadow Vista Loop # D. Available now! Managed by Corental Property Management, Inc. Call (406) 752-5600.