1130 Hudson Street - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:46 AM

1130 Hudson Street - 1

1130 Hudson Street · (406) 204-7350
Location

1130 Hudson Street, Helena, MT 59601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This dog friendly 3 bed, 2 bath unit is one you don't want to miss! In a fantastic West side neighborhood, right next to Barney park, and only minutes to Fort Harrison - this is a fantastic location. Although this unit is a duplex, it definitely feels and looks like a single family home! Quiet, private and will be ready to lease the second week in July. Featuring hardwood flooring, a carport with extra storage, a shared back patio, and additional storage in the basement. Expect additional fees for any approved pets and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 have any available units?
1130 Hudson Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 have?
Some of 1130 Hudson Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Hudson Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Hudson Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Hudson Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Hudson Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Hudson Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Hudson Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1130 Hudson Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1130 Hudson Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Hudson Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Hudson Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Hudson Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
