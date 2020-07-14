1130 Hudson Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This dog friendly 3 bed, 2 bath unit is one you don't want to miss! In a fantastic West side neighborhood, right next to Barney park, and only minutes to Fort Harrison - this is a fantastic location. Although this unit is a duplex, it definitely feels and looks like a single family home! Quiet, private and will be ready to lease the second week in July. Featuring hardwood flooring, a carport with extra storage, a shared back patio, and additional storage in the basement. Expect additional fees for any approved pets and utilities.