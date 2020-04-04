3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 05/01/20 Views! 2-BR/2Ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 251096



Helena West Side. This partially furnished two bedroom, two bath home features majestic views, including the Sleeping Giant and spectacular sunsets, a washer and dryer, and off street parking. There is a large central living/dining room that is ideal for entertaining guests and for family hangout time. Skylights and ceiling fans in both bedrooms, creating beautiful light, comfortable temperatures, and serene views. Country living feel, close to town. All utilities included (Water, sewer, electric, propane*). Security deposit is equal to rent. First and last month's rent required at contract signing. No smoking.



Other features:



9 minutes to downtown Helena

Hiking, running, and biking trails right out your back door

Elementary and high school near by

Direct access to the Ridge Line Trail and Mt. Helena

Country living close to town

Good neighbors

Electric and gas heat

No Pets Allowed



