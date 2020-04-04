3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Views! 2-BR/2Ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 251096
Helena West Side. This partially furnished two bedroom, two bath home features majestic views, including the Sleeping Giant and spectacular sunsets, a washer and dryer, and off street parking. There is a large central living/dining room that is ideal for entertaining guests and for family hangout time. Skylights and ceiling fans in both bedrooms, creating beautiful light, comfortable temperatures, and serene views. Country living feel, close to town. All utilities included (Water, sewer, electric, propane*). Security deposit is equal to rent. First and last month's rent required at contract signing. No smoking.
Other features:
9 minutes to downtown Helena
Hiking, running, and biking trails right out your back door
Elementary and high school near by
Direct access to the Ridge Line Trail and Mt. Helena
Country living close to town
Good neighbors
Electric and gas heat
No Pets Allowed
