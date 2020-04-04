All apartments in Helena West Side
3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd

3225 Le Grande Cannon Boulevard · (720) 244-5243
Location

3225 Le Grande Cannon Boulevard, Helena West Side, MT 59601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/01/20 Views! 2-BR/2Ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 251096

Helena West Side. This partially furnished two bedroom, two bath home features majestic views, including the Sleeping Giant and spectacular sunsets, a washer and dryer, and off street parking. There is a large central living/dining room that is ideal for entertaining guests and for family hangout time. Skylights and ceiling fans in both bedrooms, creating beautiful light, comfortable temperatures, and serene views. Country living feel, close to town. All utilities included (Water, sewer, electric, propane*). Security deposit is equal to rent. First and last month's rent required at contract signing. No smoking.

Other features:

9 minutes to downtown Helena
Hiking, running, and biking trails right out your back door
Elementary and high school near by
Direct access to the Ridge Line Trail and Mt. Helena
Country living close to town
Good neighbors
Electric and gas heat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251096
Property Id 251096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5666475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

