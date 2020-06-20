All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1904 19th Ave. S. B

1904 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1904 19th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom - Property Id: 21629

This clean 2 bedroom is in a quiet 4-plex. There is coin operated laundry. Within walking distance to an elementary school and both colleges. Close to shopping but far enough out that the hustle and bustle won't disturb you. This is a NO PET apartment. Tenant pays electric. Heat and water, garbage are included in the rent. Rent is $700 as is the security deposit. You can pick up at application at Clear Creek Property Management ( in the Columbus Center) 1601 2nd Ave N. Suite 200-D. Call Jen at 406-870-2655 with a completed application to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21629
Property Id 21629

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

