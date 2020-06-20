1904 19th Ave. S. B

Amenities

garbage disposal some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bedroom - Property Id: 21629



This clean 2 bedroom is in a quiet 4-plex. There is coin operated laundry. Within walking distance to an elementary school and both colleges. Close to shopping but far enough out that the hustle and bustle won't disturb you. This is a NO PET apartment. Tenant pays electric. Heat and water, garbage are included in the rent. Rent is $700 as is the security deposit. You can pick up at application at Clear Creek Property Management ( in the Columbus Center) 1601 2nd Ave N. Suite 200-D. Call Jen at 406-870-2655 with a completed application to schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21629

Property Id 21629



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781992)