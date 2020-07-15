Amenities
11 Cedar Shade Lane Available 08/14/20 Centrally-located newer 3 bedroom home in the Four Corners Area - Centrally-located home in the Four Corners Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, on a corner lot, paved RV parking, fenced back yard, storage shed. Open floor plan. Air conditioning. Patio with built-in benches. Raised bed gardens. No smoking, no pets.
***Please Do not disturb Tenants!!***
www.alliancepropmgmt.com
Equal Housing Opportunity
**Showings by appointment only, call Alliance Property Management 406-585-0880**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3228830)