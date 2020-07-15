All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 11 Cedar Shade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, MT
/
11 Cedar Shade Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

11 Cedar Shade Lane

11 Cedar Shade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11 Cedar Shade Lane, Four Corners, MT 59718

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
11 Cedar Shade Lane Available 08/14/20 Centrally-located newer 3 bedroom home in the Four Corners Area - Centrally-located home in the Four Corners Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, on a corner lot, paved RV parking, fenced back yard, storage shed. Open floor plan. Air conditioning. Patio with built-in benches. Raised bed gardens. No smoking, no pets.

***Please Do not disturb Tenants!!***

www.alliancepropmgmt.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

**Showings by appointment only, call Alliance Property Management 406-585-0880**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3228830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Cedar Shade Lane have any available units?
11 Cedar Shade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MT.
Is 11 Cedar Shade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cedar Shade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cedar Shade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 Cedar Shade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 11 Cedar Shade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11 Cedar Shade Lane offers parking.
Does 11 Cedar Shade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cedar Shade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cedar Shade Lane have a pool?
No, 11 Cedar Shade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 Cedar Shade Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Cedar Shade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cedar Shade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Cedar Shade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cedar Shade Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Cedar Shade Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bozeman, MT
Belgrade, MT