All apartments in Flathead County
Find more places like 60 Jewel Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flathead County, MT
/
60 Jewel Trail
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:01 AM

60 Jewel Trail

60 Jewel Trl · (406) 407-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

60 Jewel Trl, Flathead County, MT 59901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a beautiful remodeled cottage style 2Bd/1Ba home, in a country setting with amazing views and privacy on 5 acres close to town. This home has granite counter tops, new flooring and paint, wood stove, and laundry hook ups. It has a patio, garden area, garden shed, chicken coop, storage outbuilding, outdoor parking, and a huge yard to enjoy the views. It is $1850/month plus utilities, $1850 security deposit, one year lease, NO PETS/NO SMOKING, chickens negotiable, available July 15th, credit/background check required. Call Shelley at 4O6-4O7-41O5 or apply on our website at http://ppm.rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Jewel Trail have any available units?
60 Jewel Trail has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Jewel Trail have?
Some of 60 Jewel Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Jewel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
60 Jewel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Jewel Trail pet-friendly?
No, 60 Jewel Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flathead County.
Does 60 Jewel Trail offer parking?
Yes, 60 Jewel Trail offers parking.
Does 60 Jewel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Jewel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Jewel Trail have a pool?
No, 60 Jewel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 60 Jewel Trail have accessible units?
No, 60 Jewel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Jewel Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Jewel Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Jewel Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Jewel Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 60 Jewel Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Missoula, MTKalispell, MT
Whitefish, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity