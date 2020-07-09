60 Jewel Trail

Amenities

This is a beautiful remodeled cottage style 2Bd/1Ba home, in a country setting with amazing views and privacy on 5 acres close to town. This home has granite counter tops, new flooring and paint, wood stove, and laundry hook ups. It has a patio, garden area, garden shed, chicken coop, storage outbuilding, outdoor parking, and a huge yard to enjoy the views. It is $1850/month plus utilities, $1850 security deposit, one year lease, NO PETS/NO SMOKING, chickens negotiable, available July 15th, credit/background check required. Call Shelley at 4O6-4O7-41O5 or apply on our website at http://ppm.rentals.