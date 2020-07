Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home with woods surrounding the property. Owners live on the property. Just 15 minutes west of Kalispell. The 1980 home is well taken care of with large living room and dining room. Approximately 1280 square feet. No Pets and No smoking. Electric forced heat. Stove is inoperable. Mowing and weeding is a tenant responsibility. Owner plows snow in winter. 4-WD vehicle recommended for winter. $1095.00 rent per month and $1095.00 Security deposit. Tenant pays flat fee of $150.00 for utilities. 590.5 Danielson Rd Available on or about 07/31/2020.