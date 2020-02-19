2186 Tamarack Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit bbq/grill hot tub internet access

One of the largest and most well-appointed of all of the luxury homes in the Flathead Valley, The Grand at Tamarack Tranquility offers 5,500 square feet of living space and superior amenities for discerning vacationers. Nestled among the pines at the foot of the Whitefish Mountain Range, just minutes from the Whitefish Mountain Resort, guests at this highly sought-after residence enjoy the peace and tranquility of a wilderness retreat while being centrally located between Glacier National Park and the resort town of Whitefish.

Warm, inviting, and sun-filled home has plenty of room for the whole, with unlimited possibilities for your vacation rest and relaxation.

The main floor consists of an elegant open kitchen/living room area with a breakfast nook and a separate formal dining area. 2 king bedrooms with an elegant bath. A large deck off the main floor with views of the lawn and pond area, outdoor stereo, BBQ is excellent for year-round outdoor dining and entertaining. Free high-speed wireless Internet and 4 LCD Cable TVs with Dish TV.

The master suite is spacious and airy. The king bed looks out over the pond. The master bath is an oasis of spa-like serenity with dual sinks, dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower with steam and jetted soaker tub. There are private doors that open to the terrace and the crisp mountain air. It is a great joy, the sound of the fountain in the pond, wind ruffling the trees outside.

The lower level has two more king bedrooms with full bath adjacent to a large rec room complete with a bar, flat screen TV, sound system and plenty of room to relax and play. From the rec room, head outside to a huge; partially cover patio area with BBQ, lounge chairs and hot tube. Step off the patio on to a beautiful lawn area which runs down to the private pond area with large fire pit.

The Grand is located in Columbia Falls Montana:

10 Minutes from down town Whitefish

15 Minutes from Whitefish Mountain Resort

20 Minutes from Glacier National