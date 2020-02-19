All apartments in Flathead County
Find more places like 2186 Tamarack Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flathead County, MT
/
2186 Tamarack Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

2186 Tamarack Ln

2186 Tamarack Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2186 Tamarack Lane, Flathead County, MT 59912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 5500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fire pit
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
One of the largest and most well-appointed of all of the luxury homes in the Flathead Valley, The Grand at Tamarack Tranquility offers 5,500 square feet of living space and superior amenities for discerning vacationers. Nestled among the pines at the foot of the Whitefish Mountain Range, just minutes from the Whitefish Mountain Resort, guests at this highly sought-after residence enjoy the peace and tranquility of a wilderness retreat while being centrally located between Glacier National Park and the resort town of Whitefish.
Warm, inviting, and sun-filled home has plenty of room for the whole, with unlimited possibilities for your vacation rest and relaxation.
The main floor consists of an elegant open kitchen/living room area with a breakfast nook and a separate formal dining area. 2 king bedrooms with an elegant bath. A large deck off the main floor with views of the lawn and pond area, outdoor stereo, BBQ is excellent for year-round outdoor dining and entertaining. Free high-speed wireless Internet and 4 LCD Cable TVs with Dish TV.
The master suite is spacious and airy. The king bed looks out over the pond. The master bath is an oasis of spa-like serenity with dual sinks, dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower with steam and jetted soaker tub. There are private doors that open to the terrace and the crisp mountain air. It is a great joy, the sound of the fountain in the pond, wind ruffling the trees outside.
The lower level has two more king bedrooms with full bath adjacent to a large rec room complete with a bar, flat screen TV, sound system and plenty of room to relax and play. From the rec room, head outside to a huge; partially cover patio area with BBQ, lounge chairs and hot tube. Step off the patio on to a beautiful lawn area which runs down to the private pond area with large fire pit.
The Grand is located in Columbia Falls Montana:
10 Minutes from down town Whitefish
15 Minutes from Whitefish Mountain Resort
20 Minutes from Glacier National

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2186 Tamarack Ln have any available units?
2186 Tamarack Ln has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2186 Tamarack Ln have?
Some of 2186 Tamarack Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2186 Tamarack Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2186 Tamarack Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 Tamarack Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2186 Tamarack Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flathead County.
Does 2186 Tamarack Ln offer parking?
No, 2186 Tamarack Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2186 Tamarack Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2186 Tamarack Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 Tamarack Ln have a pool?
No, 2186 Tamarack Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2186 Tamarack Ln have accessible units?
No, 2186 Tamarack Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 Tamarack Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2186 Tamarack Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2186 Tamarack Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2186 Tamarack Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2186 Tamarack Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Missoula, MTKalispell, MT
Whitefish, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity