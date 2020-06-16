2501 Harvard Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome home located in a quiet, comfortable neighborhood in the flats. Old world charm with modern style and functionality. Two minutes from I-15 & one block from Zobaney's!

What makes this home exceptional:

-Large kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave

-Newly remodeled kitchen with granite tile countertops

-Immense amount of storage in the kitchen, mudroom, bathroom

-Gas fireplace

-Over-sized two car garage

-Washer and dryer

-Recently updated bathroom

-Fenced yard

-Sprinkler system

-Window coverings