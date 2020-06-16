2501 Harvard Avenue

Amenities
Awesome home located in a quiet, comfortable neighborhood in the flats. Old world charm with modern style and functionality. Two minutes from I-15 & one block from Zobaney's!
What makes this home exceptional:
-Large kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave
-Newly remodeled kitchen with granite tile countertops
-Immense amount of storage in the kitchen, mudroom, bathroom
-Gas fireplace
-Over-sized two car garage
-Washer and dryer
-Recently updated bathroom
-Fenced yard
-Sprinkler system
-Window coverings