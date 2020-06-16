All apartments in Butte-Silver Bow
Find more places like 2501 Harvard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Butte-Silver Bow, MT
/
2501 Harvard Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2501 Harvard Avenue

2501 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2501 Harvard Avenue, Butte-Silver Bow, MT 59701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Awesome home located in a quiet, comfortable neighborhood in the flats. Old world charm with modern style and functionality. Two minutes from I-15 & one block from Zobaney's!
What makes this home exceptional:
-Large kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave
-Newly remodeled kitchen with granite tile countertops
-Immense amount of storage in the kitchen, mudroom, bathroom
-Gas fireplace
-Over-sized two car garage
-Washer and dryer
-Recently updated bathroom
-Fenced yard
-Sprinkler system
-Window coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
2501 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butte-Silver Bow, MT.
What amenities does 2501 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 2501 Harvard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Harvard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Harvard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Harvard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2501 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Harvard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Harvard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Helena, MT