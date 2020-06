Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

Open Door Management has for rent:

Cute, clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath, nice neighborhood, large fenced yard. Getting new windows and some paint! Washer/dryer. May allow a pet for additional rent and security deposit.

Please visit our website at www.opendoormgmt.com for application and all avialable rentals

Emerson/Whittier Elementary School district