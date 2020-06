Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher doorman range oven refrigerator

Open Door Management has for rent: A Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Uptown Apartment. With Washer and Dryer in the unit, also has a dishwasher. Some new flooring. Water is included. N/S N/P. Walking distance to Montana Tech. Also check out our website for more listings at www.opendoormgmt.com.

Open Door Management Co Inc manages a Well maintained Tri-pex, the owner pays water. Walking distance to Montana Tech.