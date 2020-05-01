All apartments in Bonner-West Riverside
1500 Tremper Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1500 Tremper Drive, Bonner-West Riverside, MT 59802

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A simple, freshly painted and cleaned 2 bedroom single family dwelling with nice appliances, washer / dryer hookups, small bathroom with shower, average size bedrooms, medium size kitchen, no carpets. Medium size storage shed included. Room for boat, utility trailer, motor cycles, etc. No smoking in or outside of this house. One small pet would be considered for $50 extra per month and $250 extra on the deposit. No lawn work required except for watering the lawn. All hoses & sprinklers provided. (If you are physically unable, manager will water the lawn.) All other lawn and tree care is provided. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. If needed, arrangements can be made with the management for snow removal at the cost of the tenant. Garbage service and water are provided. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1500-tremper-dr-missoula-mt-59802-usa/e9cec947-64dd-4c9a-a83b-1ef6ce0b4708

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

