1500 Tremper Drive.

A simple, freshly painted and cleaned 2 bedroom single family dwelling with nice appliances, washer / dryer hookups, small bathroom with shower, average size bedrooms, medium size kitchen, no carpets. Medium size storage shed included. Room for boat, utility trailer, motor cycles, etc. No smoking in or outside of this house. One small pet would be considered for $50 extra per month and $250 extra on the deposit. No lawn work required except for watering the lawn. All hoses & sprinklers provided. (If you are physically unable, manager will water the lawn.) All other lawn and tree care is provided. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. If needed, arrangements can be made with the management for snow removal at the cost of the tenant. Garbage service and water are provided. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1500-tremper-dr-missoula-mt-59802-usa/e9cec947-64dd-4c9a-a83b-1ef6ce0b4708



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5681349)