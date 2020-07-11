1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome - Do not miss your chance to be the first person to rent one of these brand new, meticulously built, and fabulously finished townhomes in Belgrade.



This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room on the main level, as well as a spacious 2 car garage. Located near schools, shopping, the interstate, and everything that Belgrade area has to offer.



One dog is welcome with an extra deposit. No smoking. Tenants responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.



Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we conduct a rental reference from past landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick can ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will automatically need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.



No Cats Allowed



