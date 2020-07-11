All apartments in Belgrade
1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B

1603 Westwood Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Westwood Cir, Belgrade, MT 59714

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome - Do not miss your chance to be the first person to rent one of these brand new, meticulously built, and fabulously finished townhomes in Belgrade.

This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 powder room on the main level, as well as a spacious 2 car garage. Located near schools, shopping, the interstate, and everything that Belgrade area has to offer.

One dog is welcome with an extra deposit. No smoking. Tenants responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.

Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we conduct a rental reference from past landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick can ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will automatically need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B have any available units?
1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belgrade, MT.
Is 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B offers parking.
Does 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B have a pool?
No, 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
