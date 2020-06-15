807 Magnolia Lane

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southaven and Zoned For Highly Rated Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Now leasing a 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Mississippi. Located off of Swinnea and Church Road and zoned for highly rated schools; Desoto Central Elementary,( 9), Desoto Central Middle, (10), and Desoto Central High Schools,(10), this home offers the following:



Wood and Tile Flooring

Granite Countertops

Full Appliance Package

Kitchen Island

Separate Dining Area

Open Floor Plan

3 Bedrooms Down/1 Bedroom Up

Designer Paint

Ceiling Fans

2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds Included

Fenced Yard

2 Car Garage



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 3 to speak to an Agent and extension 1 for information about this property.



(RLNE3510690)