Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

807 Magnolia Lane

807 Magnolia Ln · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 Magnolia Ln, Southaven, MS 38672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 807 Magnolia Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southaven and Zoned For Highly Rated Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now leasing a 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Mississippi. Located off of Swinnea and Church Road and zoned for highly rated schools; Desoto Central Elementary,( 9), Desoto Central Middle, (10), and Desoto Central High Schools,(10), this home offers the following:

Wood and Tile Flooring
Granite Countertops
Full Appliance Package
Kitchen Island
Separate Dining Area
Open Floor Plan
3 Bedrooms Down/1 Bedroom Up
Designer Paint
Ceiling Fans
2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds Included
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 3 to speak to an Agent and extension 1 for information about this property.

(RLNE3510690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Magnolia Lane have any available units?
807 Magnolia Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 807 Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
807 Magnolia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 807 Magnolia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southaven.
Does 807 Magnolia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 807 Magnolia Lane does offer parking.
Does 807 Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Magnolia Lane have a pool?
No, 807 Magnolia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 807 Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 807 Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Magnolia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Magnolia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
